If democracy has failed in Nigeria, then my parents died in vain — Jamiu Abiola

On the occasion of his new bilingual Arabic and English book, “Inner Peace During Pandemic Times”, Alhaji Jamiu Abiola, the Shettima Rasheed of Borno and son of the late Kudirat and MKO Abiola spoke with VANGUARD about his new book, his writing career and state of the nation:

It is good to have you once again, Alhaji Jamiu Abiola. Ramadan Kareem.

Nice meeting you again too. Ramadan kareem!

Congratulations on your new book. Could you please refresh our readers’ memories, and of course educate those who may not be very conversant with you as a writer; when and how did you begin your writing career? And what is this new book about?

I have been a writer for over a decade. I am actually the first Nigerian to write Arabic novels about Arab societies. My first novel is about Egypt, and the second is about Lebanon. But my bestseller is the book I wrote about my parents “The President Who Never Ruled.” As you know, politics is a seasonal thing. So, politics is not the only…