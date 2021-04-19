Ortom provides free treatment for 700 victims of snakebite in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Over 700 victims of snake bites in Benue state have received free treatment courtesy of Governor Samuel Ortom.

The Health Coordinator, Catholic Dioceses of Makurdi, Reverend Father Peter Kpaleve who made this known Monday when he received the Governor at the Bishop Murray Hospital where he visited survivors of last Saturday’s armed herdsmen attack in Makurdi outskirts.

He commended the Governor for supporting the sick and uplifting health facilities in the diocese adding “we are grateful for your cooperation and help to the Catholic Church and by extension the health system in the Catholic Dioceses of Makurdi.

“Today the Governor is here to see those who were shot by Fulani herdsmen and those who are sick but he extended his magnanimity to those who are lying critically ill by paying the hospital bills as well as caring for other staff who had other challenges.

“It was because of the effort of the Governor that…