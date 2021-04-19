Police kill six bandits, injure scores in Niger

Minna-Niger state Police Command had made headway by killing six bandits who had been terrorising various Communities in the Shiroro Local government area of Niger state.

Besides those killed, many of the bandits sustained several degrees of gunshots but escaped with the wounds.

The incident occurred in Garkogo town in Shiroro Local government area of Niger state on Saturday during an invasion of the Community by bandits.

A dependable source from the village who wanted anonymity had told our correspondent that the Mobile Policemen had acted on information that the bandits were planning to invade the villages and had to lay ambush for them.

The mobile Policemen were those stationed at Garkogo town after ceaseless attacks on the people by the bandits in recent time.

Earlier, the bandits were said to have killed a villager which led to the people alerting the Policemen.

The bandits and the Joint Task Force were said to have engaged themselves in a gun battle for several hours…