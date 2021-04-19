Police yet to confirm alleged attack on Abia police station

By Steve Oko

The Abia State Police Command is yet to confirm an alleged attack on Uzuakoli police station in Bende Local Government Area.

According to reports circulating on social media, the police station was invaded by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Monday.

The assailants were said to have set the station on fire but it is not yet clear if there were any human casualties.

Efforts to confirm the incident were not fruitful as the Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, Geoffrey Ogbonna did not pick calls put across to him.

He is yet to get back to our Correspondent as at the time of filing this report.

The said attack is coming barely 48 hours after the state government raised an alarm over plots by hoodlums to attack Government assets and strategic interests in the state.

