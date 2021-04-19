Promoting African artists amid COVID-19 with ‘Reflect’

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The global art community is one of the most heavily hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, with the closure or postponement of many art events including concerts, book fairs, museum exhibitions, galleries, as well as film, stage, art, and literary festivals.

These cancelled events left most artists devastated with a vague future. Worse hit have been individual artists who depend on their art as the only means of livelihood.

In response to the dire situation, the “Living 4 Art” Gallery in Casablanca held a group exhibition recently, showcasing several plastic artworks by twenty Moroccan and African visual artists.

“Living 4 Art”, an art gallery in Casablanca that seeks to promote all forms of art in Morocco through organized group exhibitions under several themes, offers artists the opportunity to exhibit their art and expand their social and professional networks.

Themed “Reflect”, the exhibition creatively explored the Covid-19 crisis in Morocco while…