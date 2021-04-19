Terrorism Tag: What I know about Pantami

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami has been in the eyes of the storm for the past one week over the allegation that he has links with terrorist groups.

This followed a newspaper report by one of the Nigerian dailies on 12th April in which it alleged that the Minister had shown support for Abu Quata-da Al Falasimi and Al-Quada and Boko Haram, which made US placed him on the intelligence watch list.

According to the report, the Minister had in some of his past statements which were captured in video on YouTube established his support for the terrorists groups which qualified him to be on the watch list.

But in a swift reaction, the Minister through an interview denied having any link with terrorists as alleged in media reports.

The minister while reacting to the widespread report said he has been preaching against the doctrines of Boko Haram and similar groups, endangering his life in the process.

The Minister…