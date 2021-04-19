US govt supports 45,000 PLHIV in Oyo, Ondo with ARVs

By Sola Ogundipe

The US government will identify and place an additional 45,000 People Living with HIV (PLHIV) in Oyo and Ondo states on life-saving antiretroviral treatment as part of efforts to move Nigeria towards HIV epidemic control.

More than 23,000 of the beneficiaries are in Oyo State and over 12,000 in Ondo State.

The United States Consul General, Claire Pierangelo, who disclosed this during the launch of the HIV Antiretroviral Treatment, ART, Surge programmes in Oyo and Ondo States last week, said the treatment was being provided by the US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, PEPFAR, administered by the US Centres for Disease Control, CDC.

“The PEPFAR Antiretroviral Treatment (ART) Surge programme identifies people living with HIV and places them on treatment for life. HIV treatment not only reduces HIV-related illnesses and death but also helps prevent new infections,” Pierangelo remarked.

Speaking during a courtesy and advocacy…