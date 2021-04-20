Again, petrol tanker explodes in Agatu, houses razed

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Barely 48 hours after a truck laden with petrol exploded at Oshigbudu in Agatu Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state which claimed 12 lives and razed about 100 houses, cars and motorcycles, another petrol laden tanker early Tuesday exploded in the same community.

Though no casualty was recorded in the second incident, several houses were reportedly destroyed in the explosion.

The Agatu Counsel Secretary, Sunday Oteyi and indigene of Oshigbudu who confirmed the accident, said it occurred at about 4am some metres away from where the earlier explosion took place.

He explained that a major disaster was averted when residents fled the area shortly before the explosion occurred.

The secretary added that the conductor of the tanker was arrested and handed over to the police while the driver escaped from the scene.

Confirming the development, the Benue Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Mr. Yakubu Mohammed said, “yes a tanker…