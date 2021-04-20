Dana Air decorates new captains in Lagos

The management of Dana Air says it has decorated new captains on its Boeing 737 aircraft, and other aircraft in its fleet.

The Chief Operating Officer of Dana Air, Mr Obi Mbanuzuo, said in a statement in Lagos on Monday that the management has assured its staff that it will continue to reward excellence and hard work.

Decorating the pilots, Mbanuzuo said it was exciting to see our young Nigerian pilots performing excellently and doing amazingly well.

He said that Capt. Shina Agbelese and Capt. Ademola Akinyemi were decorated in Lagos.

According to him, it takes a lot to train pilots and with over 80 per cent of our pilots trained by Dana Air, we would continue to be a trailblazer in building capacity for homegrown pilots.

“We are glad to be making a huge impact in this regard and contributing our quota to the growth and stability of the industry,” he said.

Mbanuzuo congratulated the newly decorated captains for their success and urged them to sustain the airline’s strict…