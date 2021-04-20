Drive towards decentralising the police [opinion]

By Segun Ige

OBVIOUSLY inspired by South West’s Amotekun and North’s Shege Ka Fasa, South East’s Ebube-Agu would sooner or later trigger South-South’s peculiar security outfit. In the meantime, while we await that unshakeable expectation, it’s indeed becoming clearer and clearer – perhaps oblivious to the great Nigerian government – that the country is practically gradually moving towards what’s obtainable in the so-called First World nations in terms of a decentralised policing architecture.

Indeed, the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single indelible step. I could see Nigeria in the making of a polity in the same pedestal of competitive classical democracies, say in the U.S., or in the U.K., and, of course, the creation of regional policing is a benchmark for such unmistakable classification and calculation.

I must immediately remark that insecurity is increasingly serving as a springboard to launch into the oceanic depths of our linguistic…