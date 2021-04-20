Edo spends N6bn on infrastructure in public primary schools – SUBEB

Dr Joan Osa Oviawe, Chairman, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), says the state has spent over N6 billion on infrastructure provision for its public primary schools in the last three years.

Osa- Oviawe made the on Tuesday during an interactive session with journalists as part of activities marking the third year anniversary of the launch of Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST ).

According to her, the amount includes state and counterpart funding for infrastructure, to ensure quality education.

She explained that only 186 public primary schools had not been linked to the EdoBEST programme out of the 1,046 in the state.

The SUBEB chairman, however, noted that the remaining schools would be part of the quality basic education programme before the end of 2021.

“Gov. Godwin Obaseki is using counterpart funding to improve basic education in the state. In terms of human and material resources, Obaseki’s administration is unquantifiable.

“We…