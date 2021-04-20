FG regrets lost of over 2,000 Nigerians to COVID-19 — Boss Mustapha

— urges stakeholders to mobilize against pandemic

By David Odama, LAFIA

The Federal government Tuesday lamented the loss of over 2,000 Nigerians to the COVID19 pandemic and urged stakeholders to mobilize against the dreaded pandemic.

The Secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha stated this at the presidential Steering Committee on COVID19 town hall meeting on COVID19 vaccination for North Central Zone in Lafia, the Nasarawa State Capital.

According to Boss Mustapha who is also the chairman Steering Committee on COVID19, over 142m persons in Nigeria have been infested with the virus adding that the country was yet to receive a negative report on the effect of the vaccine administered on people since the receipt ion of the Oxford AstraZanica vaccine in March this year.

While noting that the nation would soon overcome the pandemic, the SGF disclosed that travelling out of the country will henceforth be determined by…