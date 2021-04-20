FG tasks prominent citizens to revamp quality of education

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The federal government, Monday, enjoined prominent citizens in the country to revamp the quality of education in tertiary institutions, insisting that the drive to revamp the quality output of higher education in Nigeria rests on their shoulders.

The government also tasked governing councils of higher institutions to “enlist the support of philanthropic organizations and individuals for additional funding of their institutions, saying: “Council can also explore other sources of revenue through endowments”

But it charged the governing councils to adopt best practices and comply with statutory guidelines in the performance of their supervisory functions.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, speaking through his representative and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Arch. Sony Echono at the inauguration of Governing Councils of five federal universities, in Abuja, also warned members of the governing…