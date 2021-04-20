INEC confirms death of 3 staff in Borno accident

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the death of three of its staff in a road accident in Borno.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, made the confirmation in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

Okoye said that the commission on Sunday received a sad report from Mohammed Ibrahim, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the State, of a fatal road accident involving a number of its members of staff serving in the State.

He said that Ibrahim informed the commission that an Electoral Officer (EO) and some Assistant Electoral Officers (AEOs) travelling from some Local Government Areas to Maiduguri for a special training ahead of the conversion of Voting Points into Polling Units were involved in the accident.

According to him, the three members of staff that lost their lives are: Adamu Mohammed (EO, Biu LGA), Abubakar Joda and Suleiman Umar (AEOs, Damboa LGA), while five…