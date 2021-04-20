Mahmud Tukur: A true patriot

Dr Mahmud Tukur who died recently in Abuja held many prominent offices of state but no post defined him like his spirit of nationalism and patriotism. In his adult life, he was Principal Secretary Northern Nigeria Civil Service; Principal of the Institute of Administration, Kongo, Zaria; an affiliate College of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; Principal and later Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University Kano and although appointed Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, he refused to accept the post on account of impropriety and violation of the rules. He was also Minister of Commerce and Industry in General Buhari’s Government of 1984-85.

By his elder’s account, he grew up as a brilliant and precocious young man. It was not a surprise, therefore, that he topped the class in Bauchi Secondary School coming out with a Grade 1 in the West African School Certificate in 1957.

I first set eyes on Mahmud Tukur in August 1958 when a group of us were assembled in Kano to be flown to the UK for…