Mother in police custody for locking up, starving own daughter for 10 yrs in Kano

By Bashir Bello, KANO

A mother, identified as Rabi Mohammed has been arrested by men and officers of the police command for locking up and starving her biological daughter, Aisha Jibrin for ten (10) years in Darerawa Quarters, Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State.

Rabi and her husband, Mohammed Jibrin who is now at large allegedly locked up their 15-year-old daughter inside a room (solitary confinement) within their house for about ten (10) years without proper feeding and health care.

The spokesperson of the police, DSP Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed the development on Tuesday said efforts were in progress to also arrest the father of the victim.

DSP Haruna said good samaritans reported the incident to the police leading to the rescue of the victim.

He said the victim was rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano for medical attention.

According to him, “On Monday, at about 1100hrs, the Kano State Police Command received an information which revealed that…