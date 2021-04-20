Petrol Queue: Kyari promises to end scarcity in hours

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has frowned at the re-emergence of petrol queue across the country, assuring that the situation will normalize in hours.



Kyari gave the assurance when he addressed State House correspondents after giving an update on the petroleum sector to President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.



He attributed the sudden re-emergence of the fuel queue to strike action embarked upon by the association of petrol tankers drivers.



The GMD, however, revealed that following the intervention of the leadership of the NNPC, the strike had been suspended for one week and the tanker drivers had resumed lifting of petroleum products from all fuel depots across the country.



He said: “These queues will go away. It’s because there was an industrial action by petroleum tanker drivers against their employers, the National Association of Road Transport Owners, around their…