Petrol subsidy continues in May, says NNPC GMD

By Obas Esiedesa

Despite the rising price of crude oil in the international market, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari has said that there will be no increase the ex- depot price of Premium Motor Spirit, Petrol, in the month of May.

Kyari had last month disclosed that the current market price of had risen to N234 per litre, far above the average pump price of N163 per litre across petrol stations in the country.

Mallam Kyari made this known at the end of a closed door meeting with Petroleum Transport Drivers, PTD, National Association of Road Transporters Owners, NARTO, and oil marketers in Abuja on Monday.

Tanker drivers had on March 29 issued notice of industrial action citing poor remuneration and other hardship as reasons for their action.

But speaking after the meeting, Kayri said: “We want to inform oil marketing companies that NNPC will not increase the pump price of PMS in May. I am giving the assurance…