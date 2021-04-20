Secession: History will not be kind to Buhari, if… — CAN

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, on Tuesday, said history will not be kind to President Muhammadu Buhari if Nigeria breaks up before the end of his tenure.

CAN’s Vice Chairman (North), Rev. John Hayab, said this while reacting to the claim by the Presidency that secessionist groups cannot intimidate Buhari.

Hayab, who described the claim by a presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, as the display of fake arrogance, urged Buhari to tackle the factors responsible for the agitations, for Nigeria’s break up, adding that things were not working well in the country

“It is not cheering news that many groups in Nigeria now are clamouring for secession. Everyone will desire to see Nigeria growing as a big, united, strong and dependable nation.

“But, the current realities have created room for more people and interest groups to seek secession from…