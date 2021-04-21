Amnesty’s scholars commend Dikio – Vanguard News

Students have commended the interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col Milland Dikio(rtd), for keeping to his words in the payment of stipends, which gave them hope and a sense of belonging.

The students, on the platform of Coalition of Students in the Presidential Amnesty Programme, COSPAP, said in several meetings with Dikio, he always affirmed his promises that everyone, especially scholars who have been unjustifiably denied of their stipends for about 48 months, would be paid.

The students urged the Federal Government to make Col Dikio(rtd) the substantive administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, because he had proved to be a good and dependable leader.

In a statement by COSPAP’s Chairman, Gabriel Zuobai, and Secretary, Etolor Papems, the group noted that the PAP boss, Milland Dikio, instructed the leadership of the platform to go round all affected schools for a physical headcount.

