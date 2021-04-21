Can Gov Diri break 60-yr-old jinx?

By Samuel Oyadongha

THE enchantment among residents of over 100 isolated riverine communities in the deep swamp of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, over recommencement of construction work on the Central Senatorial District road linking the council’s headquarters, Oporoma to mainland Yenagoa, the state capital, at the moment, is unspeakable.

On drawing board for 60 years

But the villagers are circumspect in their celebration despite increased pace of work on the road that has been on the drawing board for 60 years by the returnee contractor, China Civil Engineering Construction Company, CCECC, which earlier abandoned the site.

One of the residents told NDV: “The project had been on the federal drawing board since the early 60s and was resuscitated by the Chief Timipre Sylva administration, who is presently Minister of State (Petroleum). The contract was awarded to Julius Berger but the project suffered a setback following the withdrawal of the…