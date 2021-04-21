No timeline for full deregulation yet — NNPC chief, Kyari

…Says petrol queues ‘ll disappear soon

..As queues return to FCT; petrol sells for N500/litre

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Obas Esiedesa

THE Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, said yesterday that there was no timeline for full deregulation of the oil sector in the country at present.

Kyari, who stated this in an interview with State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, also assured Nigerians that the queues at petrol stations in some parts of the country would soon fizzle out.

His reaction came against the backdrop of fresh petrol scacity in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Niger and Nasarawa states which led to the product selling for as much as N500 per litre in the black market.

Kyari said: “I have no update in hand now, this (deregulation) is beyond me, but we are engaging to make sure we have the right timeline.”

Responding to a question on…