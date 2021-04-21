Shun consumption of animal skin to stave off cancer — Don advises

Stop consuming cow skin and stave off cancer, Vice-Chancellor, Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan, Prof. Kola Oloke, advised in Ibadan on Tuesday.

“Animal skin known as “ponmo’’ is harmful to the body; it has no nutritional value.

“Run away from meat, especially red meat. If you want to eat chicken, eat the local one.

“Consumption of animal protein can lead to diseases. More importantly, it causes cancer and death,’’ the microbiologist said while addressing a seminar on “Lifestyle, Diseases and Management’’ at the university.

“Millions of cases of food poisoning are recorded every year which are traceable to the consumption of meat, especially those with mad cow disease and helminthic infestations,’’ he said.

Prof. Oloke asserted that cancer was not only preventable but curable and added that 60 per cent of chronic diseases could be prevented through healthy diets.

He added that other lifestyle measures to stave off cancer and other diseases…