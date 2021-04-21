Top Ugandan artiste Eddy Kenzo set to release new album, Made in Africa

Ugandan music genius Edrisah Musuuza, known professionally as Eddy Kenzo, is set to release his much-anticipated Album titled “Made in Africa”.

Eddy disclosed via his twitter handle that the album which has 21 different tracks will be released across digital platforms on 30th April, 2021 and it features some A-list singers from Africa.

The Multi-award-winning Ugandan superstar who is a member of the Big Talent Entertainment is widely celebrated in the East African Nation and has been on the rise ever since he shot to global fame with his hit single, ‘Sitya Loss’.

Eddy Kenzo, while speaking about his new project, praised his forthcoming album to be as “the best (compilation project) he has ever made.”

“Several efforts has been made to ensure this Album turn out successful. This has to be my best Album and I am super sure when released the fans will definitely like it”, he said.

Dr Amanda Ota, a partner at prime music partners, the major distributor of the new…