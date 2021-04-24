Enyimba CAFCC hopes suffer huge blow

Ten-man Enyimba International FC succumbed to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Al-Ahli Benghazi at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Thursday’s CAF Confederations Cup Group A game.

After nearly missing the trip to Sudan due to flight issues, Enyimba started brightly in Libya but failed to convert their early chances, the best of which fell to star forward Tosin Omoyele. Al-Ahli punished the Nigerian representatives for those missed opportunities, with Muttasem El Taib notching the goal that made the difference in the encounter for the Butchers five minutes before the break.

The visitor’s chances of grabbing a vital equaliser then took a huge blow when Timothy Danladi received his marching orders midway into the second half.

The setback is the Aba Elephants’ second consecutive defeat in the competition – following their defeat to ES Setif in Algeria last week – and their third away loss of the group campaign. The NPFL giants must now win their last group game against…