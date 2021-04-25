ADUN gets operation license, matriculates 122 Students

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Federal Government has given full operational licence to Admiralty University of Nigeria, ADUN, Ibusa, Delta State as the University matriculates 122 students.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Paul Omaji, who disclosed weekend during the institution’s 3rd matriculation ceremony, said the operational license was signed by NUC Executive Secretary, Prof Abubakar Rasheed and the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

He said the licence represents the Federal Government’s affirmation of…