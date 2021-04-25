Why I don’t fight ― Queeneth Agbor

By Ayo Onikoyi,

Nollywood actress, Queeneth Agbor is a beautiful woman who knows she’s beautiful and would go to any length to protect her beauty. In a chat with Potpourri the Microbiology graduate reveals the part of her body she values most.

She told Potpourri, “I actually value every part of my body, but the part I value and respect the most is my face, it’s my selling point, because if anything happens to it now it will affect my job as an actress. I don’t fight just because if anything happens to my face then it’s no longer mine. The continuity of my acting career is my face.”

“I’m beautiful, even if you don’t tell me I’m beautiful, at least I’ve a mirror, I see and know that I’m a very beautiful lady. In fact, every lady needs to always tell herself that she’s beautiful. If I’m not beautiful I would not even come out, I’ll always be indoor,” she added jokingly.

Vanguard News Nigeria

