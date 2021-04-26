700, 000 persons diagnosed with malaria annually in Lagos — Prof Abayomi

Says disease accounts for 70% of outpatient in public facilities

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi on Sunday disclosed that 700, 000 persons are diagnosed with malaria annually in Lagos despite the low burden of the disease in the state.

Abayomi in a statement to mark this year’s World Malaria Day, said with the diseases accounting for 70 per cent of outpatient in public health facilities alone, it was germane for Lagosians to stand up and take action against malaria.

The Commissioner further disclosed in 2020, 657,154 patients with malaria were seen in both private and public health facilities in the state.

According to him, “By taking actions, we would be curbing the spread of the disease. It is essential that we prevent malaria by sleeping inside Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs). “This is particularly important for the vulnerable groups –pregnant women and children under 5 years old. Pregnant women…