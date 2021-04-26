EU sues AstraZeneca over vaccine delivery shortfall

As COVAX shops for alternative doses

By Sola Ogundipe & Gabriel Olawale

The European Union Monday launched legal action against pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca over its COVID-19 vaccine delivery shortfalls that hampered efforts to kickstart inoculations across the bloc.

AstraZeneca has so far delivered about a quarter of the 120 million doses it had promised to the EU

According to EU spokesman Stefan De Keersmaecker: “The Commission has started last Friday a legal action against the company AstraZeneca on the basis of breaches of the advanced purchase agreement.

“Some terms of the contract have not been respected and the company has not been in a position to come up with a reliable strategy to ensure the timely delivery of doses.”

De Keersmaecker said the action was launched by the EU executive “on behalf of the 27 member states that are fully aligned in their support of this procedure”.

“What matters to us, in this case, is that we want to make sure that…