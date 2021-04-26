Five trailers burnt beyond recognition with millions of naira worth of goods in kwara

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

One person was roasted alive, while five long trailer vehicles with goods and items worth millions of naira were burnt beyond recognition in an auto-crash which occurred on Monday at Olola area along Bode Saadu-Jebba express road in Moro local government area of Kwara state.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the fatal crash was caused by brake failure, wrong overtaking, and over-speeding according to Information by the Kwara State Fire Service and the Federal Road Safety Corps.

Head of Media and Publicity of Kwara state Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle said, “Men of the Kwara State Fire Service were summoned to a road accident by one FRSC officer called Azeez Olaolu. The accident occurred along Bode-saadu Jebba Expressway today.

“The accident was a head-on collision that resulted in the fire outbreak which involved five heavy vehicles; four trailers filled with different variety of goods, and a petrol tanker.

“In this terrible accident, a man was…