IYC issues FG one-month ultimatum to inaugurate board

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide has issued President Muhammadu Buhari a one-month ultimatum, from April 25, to inaugurate the substantive board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) otherwise the Council will not guarantee the safety of oil operations in the region.

The ultimatum was declared by the President of IYC, Comrade Peter Igbifa, while addressing journalists after an expanded Executive and stakeholders’ congress of the Council at Presidential Hotel, Port Harcourt on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

Said he “Council has resolved that we are giving the Federal Government, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, one month ultimatum to close-out on the Board inauguration for the NDDC. We consider NDDC a very critical agency for us in this region. And for this cause we want to make it clear that between now (April 25) and the one month if the Board is not brought in we may not be able to guarantee the safety of oil…