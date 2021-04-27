APC’s Frank Ibezim sworn in as Senator

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday administered the oath of allegiance to Senator Frank Ibezim as the senator representing Imo North Senatorial District.

The Clerk of the Senate, Ibrahim El- Ladan administered the Oaths of Office and Allegiance on the new Senator.

Speaking, President of the Senate, Senate Ahmad Lawan said that with the swearing-in of Ibezim, Imo North Senatorial District is now fully represented.

Recall that the Imo North Senatorial seat became vacant following the death of the chairman, Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity, Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, All Progressives Congress, All Progressives Congress, APC, who died December 2019.

Recall that the Supreme Court on Friday set aside the disqualification of Sir Frank Ibezim as the authentic candidate of the APC for the Dec. 5, 2020, Imo North Senatorial election.

Justice Emmanuel Agim while delivering a unanimous judgment held that the suit which led to Ibezim’s disqualification…