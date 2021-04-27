Army silent on alleged killing of two personnel in Ebonyi

The Nigerian Army is yet to confirm the alleged shooting by unknown gunmen of two soldiers at a military checkpoint located at popular Timber Shade junction in Amasiri, Afikpo North local government area of Ebonyi.

Meanwhile, a top security source, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday at Amasiri on condition of anonymity, said that the shooting occurred on Monday night around 9.pm.

The source stated that the gunmen made away with the riffles of the two dead soldiers.

Also, a source in the community, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and pleaded not to be mentioned said the gunmen arrived at the checkpoint in a white bus and as the military men stopped them for a stop-and-search, they opened fire on them.

According to the source, the situation jolted the two busy towns of Amasiri and Afikpo into pandemonium, as residents, especially traders and shop owners hurriedly closed down shops and went home.

“It’s a very sad situation here. They said it was people…