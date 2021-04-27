Can Nigeria develop without discipline?

By Okachikwu Dibia

MANIFESTATIONS abound testifying the afflictions of Nigeria by indiscipline: In 1966, there was the phrase “ten percenters”; in 1975, we were told Nigeria had so much money that she didn’t know what to do with it and by that time, Nigeria was 158 out of 159 in the UNDP HDI; in 1975-79 during a military government, $2.8billion was found missing; in 1980-83, Nigeria imported shiploads of sand and paid fully for them; in 1991, Nigeria lost $12.4billion oil wind sales; between 2003 and 2007, $16billion for building of power plants was missing; in 2013, Nigeria lost over N3trillion to fuel subsidy within three years; in 2014, a top government official was allegedly given $2.1billion to share among some political elite so that the coming 2015 election will favour the ruling political party.

In that same year, the then Central Bank governor declared that $20billion was missing from the NNPC’s account at the Central Bank; in 2016, a Canadian professor…