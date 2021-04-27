Farouq seeks speedy passage of NSIP Office Establishment Bill

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-MINISTER of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has called on the House Committee on Poverty Alleviation to expedite action on the passage of the National Social Investment Office Establishment Bill.

Farouq, according to a statement Tuesday evening by her Special Assistant on Media, Nneka Ikem Anibeze,”made the call on Tuesday in Abuja when members of the House Committee on poverty Alleviation paid a visit to the ministry.”

“In her remarks, Umar Farouq said that the passage of the bill into law will enable the effective management of the various programmes under it,”the statement said.

It quoted the minister as saying:”The NSIP has huge poverty reduction potentials and the expansion of the programme will contribute significantly to the realization of the National aspiration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030, consistent with the Sustainable…