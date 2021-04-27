FG reforms defence sector to enhance military fighting power ― Minister

The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, has assured that the planned reform of the nation’s armed forces would enhance their operational efficiency and fighting power.

Magashi stated this at the submission of the report by the committee set up to facilitate the reform of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the 21-man committee was set up in February, to make far-reaching recommendations that would address the identified factors that had impeded efficiency in the nation’s defence system.

He said that most of impeding factors were mainly structural while others bordered on lack of synergy among the institutions and services.

According to him, it is in realisation of these challenges and in line with Mr President’s intent that this ministry undertook the novel project.

He said that the project aimed at repositioning the armed forces for improved performances in the discharge of our constitutional mandates.

“I…