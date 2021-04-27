Garba Shehu: Nigeria, death and ‘the presidency’ {Opinion}

By Rotimi Fasan

‘The Presidency’, which can be any of Garba Shehu, Femi Adesina or Abubakar Malami, depending on which of them cares to speak at any point in time, is never short of an answer to any question raised by Nigerians.

The Presidency is in a sense the defacto president of Nigeria, another word for and the alter-ego of President Muhammadu Buhari, who has apparently entrusted the fate of Nigeria to it. The disappointing thing about this all-purpose, shadowy body (if anyone is still capable of such emotion as far as Abuja is concerned in this present time) is not so much that ‘the presidency’ has ready-made answers to everything, but rather that the quality of the responses tends to reduce every issue to the realm of partisanship. For the presidency, every criticism is an attempt by implacable opponents of the President to attack him or his government for no good reason.

The presidency is an echo chamber that is cocooned in a bubble. There is hardly any attempt…