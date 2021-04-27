Gunmen in white bus kill two soldiers, a civilian at checkpoint in Ebonyi

…as hoodlums burn a section of Federal High Court Abakaliki

By Peter Okutu

THERE seems to be uneasiness in Ebonyi State, following the shooting of two soldiers and a civilian at a checkpoint in the State.

The incident which occurred on Monday night, revealed that unknown gunmen shot the two soldiers and the civilian at a checkpoint on the Timber Junction area, in the Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state.

Those injured as a result of the incident were rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment while the deceased were deposited at the hospital.

The Vanguard gathered that the victims were attacked at about 8.48pm of the penultimate day as their riffles were reportedly carted away. Other soldiers at the Checkpoint ran inside the bush for safety.

A community source, who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity, said the gunmen arrived the checkpoint in a white bus and as the military men stopped them for a search, they opened fire on them.

According to him, the…