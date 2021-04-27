Insecurity: It’s time to seek help — Saraki tells Buhari

…Urges President to consult Ex-Heads of government, former lawmaker’s, others

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

Immediate past Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has advised the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to take urgent steps in seeking assistance in the wake of the spikes in killings across the country.

Saraki stated this yesterday in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Abuja.

The former federal lawmaker was reacting to activities of gunmen in some states of the federation in the past few days which culminated in the loss of lives and properties.

The statement read: “It is obvious that President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, the government need help. They have been overwhelmed by the situation and they sure need assistance from all. Thus, I urge Mr President to seek help wherever it can be given. This matter has gone…