Insecurity: There’s plan to exterminate Ndigbo — Mbazulike Amechi

•Urges IPOB, ESN to steer clear of attacks on private, public buildings in S-East

•As IWA flays FG for tagging IPOB terrorist group

•ESN appoints new commander, denies attack on Uzodimma’s country home

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nationalist and first Republic Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, yesterday, warned Ndigbo to be at alert, saying there is a grand plan to wipe Ndigbo out of Nigeria.

This came as Diaspora Igbo group, the Igbo World Assembly , IWA, has condemned in the strongest terms, the federal government posture in labelling the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, a terrorist organization.

Chief Amechi was reacting to the recent killing of IPOB-led Eastern Security Network, ESN, Commander in Mgbidi, Imo State and subsequent burning of part of Imo State governor’s home in .Omuma, Oru Local Government Area of the state.

Chief Amechi alleged that even the security agents may have a hand, using Hitler style of instigating killings and burnings only to blame the…