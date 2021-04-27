PharmAccess partners NHEA to honour healthcare professionals

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

In recognition of impact and patriotism in Nigeria’s healthcare sector, a healthcare giant PharmAccess is partnering Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award, NHEA, to host and honour healthcare professionals and organisations with Healthcare Excellence Award 2021.

According to both organisations the award has been running and this is the 5th year of it, which is basically a platform to encourage healthcare practitioners in the public and private sectors towards improving healthcare delivery across the country.

This year’s award is coming on the heels of the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic with the theme ‘Celebrating Nigeria Healthcare Heroes’, and will hold on June 26, 2020.

There are 28 awards and recognitions that will be presented at the ceremony, which are divided into five main categories: Special Recognition Awards, Special Awards, Healthcare Delivery Services, Biomedical Technology, and Pharmaceuticals.

Interestingly,…