Tension in Imo over attacks by unidentified gunmen

By Chidi Nkwopara – Owerri

Palpable fear and confusion have enveloped residents of Imo State, following the unabating reign of terror visited on them by yet to be identified gunmen.

Unknown gunmen, Monday night, attacked the Okigwe South Area Command Headquarters, Ehime Mbano, killing five policemen during the operation, while one police officer, at the time of going to press, remained unaccounted for.

Confirming the development in a press statement, the Imo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Orlando Ikeokwu, said that the Commissioner of Police has ordered full investigation into the incident.

His words: “Good evening. I can confirm an attack on Okigwe South Area Command Headquarters, Ehime Mbano local government area, by yet to be identified gunmen. Five officers have been killed, while one is yet to be accounted for. The building was not razed, please.”

Vanguard recalls that barely 24 hours earlier at Orji, Owerri North local government area,…