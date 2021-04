Afenifere at 70: Footprints of a colossus movement

TEXT OF A PRESS STATEMENT TO MARK THE 70TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE FOUNDING OF EGBE AFENIFERE, ISSUED BY MR. AYO OPADOKUN, FORMER GENERAL SECRETARY OF AFENIFERE, FORMER GENERAL SECRETARY AND SPOKEMAN OF THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC COALITION (NADECO), FOUNDING CONVENER, COALITION OF DEMOCRATS FOR ELECTORAL REFORM (CODER) AND FORMER ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF ORGANISATION OF THE UNITY PARTY OF NIGERIA (UPN) ON APRIL 27, 2021.

Permit me to open this unique dialogue with the following unimpeachable facts sourced from few credible historical accounts including “AWO”.

The Autobiography of Chief Obafemi Awolowo; “Path to Nigerian Greatness”, and face to face interviews with Chief Awolowo, Chief Adekunle Ajasin and other distinguished participant actors and prolific writers like Chief Wumi Adegbonmire who later became Secretary to the AD led government of Chief Adefarati between 1999-2003 among others concerning the pace setting…