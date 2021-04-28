Army protests against insensitive & indiscriminate sharing of pictures of killed in action soldiers in Social media

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Nigerian Army has condemned in the strongest term possible, the indiscriminate sharing on social media of graphic pictures of personnel who paid the supreme price in the cause of defending and protecting the country from its adversaries.

A statement by Brig General Mohammed Yerima, Director Army Public Relations said, “This act is not only unpatriotic but very insensitive and utterly reprehensible.

“Officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army deployed to various theatres of internal security operations are on legitimate duties and are in the harm’s way to defend and protect the country from those who are intent on destroying it.

“In the course of carrying out this constitutional mandate, troops put their lives on the line to ensure that innocent citizens and institutions of the state are protected from violent criminals.

“In some cases, these gallant officers and soldiers are meted with the worst form of savagery by the…