Community digs tube wells to meet water needs

*Health centre fetches water from brook to conduct midwifery, other operations

*Ad hoc solution saves PHC as govt boreholes lack pumping machine

By Iwunze Jonathan

It was a bright Wednesday morning, and the sun adorned the sky, shining in its full glory. The road was busier than usual as over-loaded motorcycles hurtled to make round trips as they ferried traders to a nearby community market. A local solution to water scarcity would be the farthest thing from one’s mind. But it was in the heart of this journey.

We veered off the tarred road onto the untarred dusty tract and drove several kilometers through forest paths and hilly terrains. Our destination was Borum community in Boki LGA of Cross River State.

We arrived at the community and took a brief tour to access the water needs of the village, and how the Borum people are being impacted thereof.

Interestingly, we found located in strategic locations around the village, few…