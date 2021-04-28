Finding the right firm to work with is key in real estate marketing

Francisca Egbunike is one of the prominent players in the burgeoning real estate industry in Nigeria who has done very well by empowering very many Nigerians in terms of home ownership.

In this interview with our correspondent, she speaks about her passion for empowering people, why partnering with the right real estate company is important and other sundry issues.

Tell us how you got into the real estate business

Real Estate has always been my passion. I work as a PWAN Business Owner (PBO) at PWAN Max, one of the affiliates of Property World Network Africa (PWAN Group).

What does a PBO mean?

First, I must tell you about PWAN Group, the first real estate company to introduce network marketing model into real estate business. Within a space of nine years, PWAN Group has left indelible marks in the sector. Many competing firms in the sector have also copied the business model which has gained inviable popularity and stood PWAN Group out as a clear industry leader. PWAN Max is one…