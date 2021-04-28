Investment Expert begs IMF to extend debt service relief to Nigeria  

A Financial Analyst, Mr Moses Igbrude, has appealed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to extend debt service relief to Nigeria because of the second wave of COVID-19.

Igbrude, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Ogu Investment, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to him, including Nigeria in the debt service relief because of the global pandemic will be quite profound.

“The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic led to an economic downturned in the country.

“This made government revenue to dwindle in recent times, with fewer developmental projects being executed,” he said.

He said that factoring Nigeria in the next batch of nations expecting to get debt relief would be a financial respite.

“Granting us the relief will be the best economically, because it will give government ample opportunity to disburse scarce resources as there are pressing needs on the waiting list.

“The pandemic brought with…