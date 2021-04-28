Kano government closes down school over fear of attack

By Abdulmumin Murtala

The Kano state government has announced the closure of Bagauda Technical College with immediate effect for fear of possible security breach.

Kano State Government has directed for the immediate closure of Bagauda Technical College following what it described as disturbing security reports and the need to protect lives of students and staff of the school.

“Following disturbing security reports, we hereby announce the immediate closure of Bagauda Technical College to protect the lives of students and staff of the college

“We call on parents and guardians to immediately evacuated their children from the school while they await further instructions.

“I wish to express appreciation to the state government parents and guardians for their unflinching support and cooperation on government’s policies and directives especially on security-related matters” the commissioner stated while addressing newsmen.

