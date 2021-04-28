Nigeria can’t afford another war, Osinbajo tells APC South-East leaders

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that Nigeria cannot afford another war.

Professor Osinbajo also advised the elites in the country to rise up, speak the truth against forces of division in order to preserve the unity of the country.

The Vice stated this Tuesday evening in Abuja while speaking with All Progressives Congress, APC, leaders from the South-East, particularly chieftains and members of the party from Anambra State.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande on Wednesday, the Vice President said, “We cannot afford a war in this country…it is the political elite that will determine what will take place. If we keep quiet, if we say nothing and hope that things will just normalize, we may be wrong.

“And we may find ourselves heading for something much worse than we are seeing today.

“If the political elite do not speak up, if we don’t see…