Nigeria’s present security architecture can’t solve our security challenges — Akeredolu cries out

Dayo Johnson Akure

Chairman, South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu has cried out that the nation’s current security architecture cannot guarantee effective policing and address the array of security challenges confronting the country.

Akeredolu said that having a single command in Abuja to oversee the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory cannot ensure effective tackling of the issues affecting policing in Nigeria.

He spoke during a virtual panel discussion on the #EndSARS protest that occurred last year.

The panel discussion, which was hosted by the University of Notre Dame, is part of the Kellogg Institute for International Studies lecture series.

Other panellists include; Former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Solomon Arase; Activist and Co-Convener, #Bringbackourgirls, Aisha Yesufu and Professor of Political Science, University of Notre Dame, Rev. Robert Dowd.

The discussion was moderated by Kellogg Doctoral…